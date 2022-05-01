Marion will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2022 in Marion, NC
