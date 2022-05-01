 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2022 in Marion, NC

Marion will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular