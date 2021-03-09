Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in Marion, NC

It will be a warm day in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.