Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2022 in Marion, NC

Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

