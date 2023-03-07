Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2023 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
