Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2021 in Marion, NC

Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

