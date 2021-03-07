Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2021 in Marion, NC
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
