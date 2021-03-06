Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Marion, NC

Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.