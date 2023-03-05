Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2023 in Marion, NC
