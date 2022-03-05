Today's temperature in Marion will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic dr…
Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. …
Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Marion. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
- Updated
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Winds should …
Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. It shou…
Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…