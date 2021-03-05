Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Marion, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.