Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2021 in Marion, NC
