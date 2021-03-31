 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Marion, NC

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

