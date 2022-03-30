Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2022 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Today'…
This evening in Marion: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected …
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
This evening in Marion: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for …
Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and …
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
This evening's outlook for Marion: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Marion area.…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of s…
Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees.…
Dry, windy conditions fueled destructive wildfires in Texas, Florida and other states in 2022. Understanding these terms can help people prepare.