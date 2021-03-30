Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Marion, NC
