Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2023 in Marion, NC
