Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.