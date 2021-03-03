Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
- Updated
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and c…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
It will be a warm day in Marion. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Marion area Friday. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees …
Temperatures in Marion will be cool today. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. It should be a…
Marion's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of ra…
For the drive home in Marion: Clear skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing m…