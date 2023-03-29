Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2023 in Marion, NC
