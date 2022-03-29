Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2022 in Marion, NC
