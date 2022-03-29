Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2022 in Marion, NC

Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.