 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Marion, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Marion, NC

Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics