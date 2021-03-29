Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted…
Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. How likely…
Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 deg…
Marion's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast,…
For the drive home in Marion: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Marion area will …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degre…
For the drive home in Marion: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.…