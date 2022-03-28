Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2022 in Marion, NC

Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 6:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.