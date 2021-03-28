Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Marion, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.