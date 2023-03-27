Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2023 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
A look at where floods and flash flooding have occurred in North Carolina from 2013 to 2022, according to data from the National Oceanic and A…
Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted …
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. It should be a fai…