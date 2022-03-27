Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Marion could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 6:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2022 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
This evening in Marion: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
For the drive home in Marion: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Lookin…
Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Marion. It looks like …
This evening's outlook for Marion: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Marion area.…
Marion's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance…