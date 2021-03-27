 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Marion, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Marion, NC

Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics