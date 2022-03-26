Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2022 in Marion, NC
