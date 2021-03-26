 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Marion, NC

Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from THU 10:45 PM EDT until FRI 1:45 AM EDT. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

