 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Marion, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Marion, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics