Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Marion, NC
