Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Marion, NC

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 33% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

