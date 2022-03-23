Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2022 in Marion, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.