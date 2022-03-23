Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2022 in Marion, NC
