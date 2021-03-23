Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees t…
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degre…
Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 deg…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Expect…
Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. The area will see t…
For the drive home in Marion: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.…
For the drive home in Marion: A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 5 t…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Scatte…
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.