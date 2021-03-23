Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Marion, NC

Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.