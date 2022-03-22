The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2022 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Marion: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. Th…
Marion's evening forecast: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfa…
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted…
For the drive home in Marion: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Lookin…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Marion. It looks like …
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
The West's multi-year drought is expected to continue in the coming months, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's spring outlook said.
This evening in Marion: Overcast. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degree…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…