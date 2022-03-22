Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2022 in Marion, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.