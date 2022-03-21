Temperatures will be warm Monday in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2022 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Marion: Overcast. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degree…
For the drive home in Marion: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. Th…
Marion's evening forecast: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfa…
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted…
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Marion. It looks like …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The West's multi-year drought is expected to continue in the coming months, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's spring outlook said.