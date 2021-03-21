 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Marion, NC

Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

