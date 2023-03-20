Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SUN 11:00 PM EDT until MON 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.