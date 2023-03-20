Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SUN 11:00 PM EDT until MON 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2023 in Marion, NC
