Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2022 in Marion, NC

Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.