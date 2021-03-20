Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2021 in Marion, NC

Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.