Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2023 in Marion, NC
