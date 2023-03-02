Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.