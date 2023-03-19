Marion residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SUN 2:00 AM EDT until SUN 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2023 in Marion, NC
