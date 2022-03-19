 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2022 in Marion, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

