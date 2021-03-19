Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in Marion, NC

Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.