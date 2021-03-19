Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Expect…
This evening's outlook for Marion: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. H…
Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees t…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Scatte…
This evening in Marion: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 39F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a qua…
Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. The area will see t…
For the drive home in Marion: Overcast. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 58 deg…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees…
For the drive home in Marion: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Marion people w…