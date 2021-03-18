Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Marion, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.