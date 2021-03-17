Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2021 in Marion, NC
