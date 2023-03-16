Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from THU 2:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.