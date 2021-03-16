Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Marion, NC
