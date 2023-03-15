Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from TUE 11:00 PM EDT until WED 11:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2023 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The below average temperatures will continue into the week of March 19. The weather brothers Joe and Sean say there's one more storm that has …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies a…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun a…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud co…