Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2022 in Marion, NC
