Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2022 in Marion, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.