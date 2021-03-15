Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Marion, NC
