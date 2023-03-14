Temperatures in Marion will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Marion could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning until TUE 11:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.