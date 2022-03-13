 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2022 in Marion, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

