Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2021 in Marion, NC
