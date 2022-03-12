Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2022 in Marion, NC

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Marion today. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Marion could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.